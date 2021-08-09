Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$142.50

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$142.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.25.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$122.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.96. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$37.51 and a 1 year high of C$122.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

