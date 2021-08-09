Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.63.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.48. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$21.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

