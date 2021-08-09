Histogen (HSTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.84 on Monday. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

