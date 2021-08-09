FY2021 EPS Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Raised by Analyst

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.

TSE IGM opened at C$45.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,853.40.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

