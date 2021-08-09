FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Raised by Truist Securiti

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.75 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

