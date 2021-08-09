KeyCorp Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Shares of ETSY opened at $178.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

