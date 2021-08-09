Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 240.22% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.