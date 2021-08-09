Dine Brands Global, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.63 Per Share (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE DIN opened at $77.99 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after buying an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $24,251,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

