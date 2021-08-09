Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

CIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

