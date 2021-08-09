Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Shares of CYTK opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,602,035. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

