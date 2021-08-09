Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

