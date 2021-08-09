Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $45.20 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $42,170,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $23,596,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

