Zacks Investment Research Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $39.87 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.80.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

