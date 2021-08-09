10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) versus Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Critical Survey

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 746.03 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -5.76 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canoo and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

