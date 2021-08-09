Head to Head Survey: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Li Auto 0 2 9 0 2.82

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 81.88%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $40.27, indicating a potential upside of 32.69%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Li Auto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Li Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -36.15 Li Auto $1.45 billion 18.94 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -189.69

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Li Auto beats Fisker on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

