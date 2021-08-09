Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Korn Ferry reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 663.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

