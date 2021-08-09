$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $114.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $7,457,869.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at $37,631,127.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,482,686 shares of company stock valued at $219,538,440 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.