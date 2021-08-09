$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $114.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $7,457,869.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at $37,631,127.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,482,686 shares of company stock valued at $219,538,440 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

