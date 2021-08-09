HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$28.00.

HLS stock opened at C$16.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.35 and a twelve month high of C$21.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.68.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -18.89%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

