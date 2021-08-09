$277.75 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post sales of $277.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.04 million and the highest is $299.90 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $60.43 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

