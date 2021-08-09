Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TLS opened at $27.92 on Monday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.00.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $397,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,058 shares of company stock worth $19,436,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

