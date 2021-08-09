National Bank Financial Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

PXT stock opened at C$18.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.10.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

