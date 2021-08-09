Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRDG opened at $15.68 on Monday. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

