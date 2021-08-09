National Bankshares Trims Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Target Price to C$5.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at C$295,392.68.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

