Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.66.

SSL opened at C$9.24 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.15.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

