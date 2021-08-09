Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, True North Commercial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.04.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$659.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

