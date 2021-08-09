Stantec (TSE:STN) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.83.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$58.86 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$61.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,695 shares of company stock worth $1,497,791.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.