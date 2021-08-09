The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.20 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

