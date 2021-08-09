Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 907,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 430,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $171,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.