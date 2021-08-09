FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Progyny, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

