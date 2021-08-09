FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOG. assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $17.19 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.