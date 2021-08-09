Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $52.08 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

