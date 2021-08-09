UBS Group Trims Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price to $13.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

