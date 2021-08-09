Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.55.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,905.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$11.47.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

