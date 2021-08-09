TD Securities Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to C$155.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.