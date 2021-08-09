JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of SWCH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Switch by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,530,000 after buying an additional 759,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Switch by 36.7% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

