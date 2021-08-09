Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.40.

ITRI opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $582,072 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Itron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Itron by 53.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

