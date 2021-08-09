Citigroup Boosts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $59.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

TDC opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

