Head to Head Survey: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A -36.84% -34.88% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A -351.10% -44.94%

90.5% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.21 million ($2.52) -8.12 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$37.30 million ($2.03) -0.76

Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akero Therapeutics and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.11%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 706.45%. Given Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Akero Therapeutics.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. The company also conducts a Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study, to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

