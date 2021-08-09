Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) versus HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Critical Survey

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hillenbrand and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and HempAmericana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.52 billion 1.32 -$60.10 million $3.19 14.27 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HempAmericana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillenbrand.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 6.31% 23.11% 6.63% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hillenbrand beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offer injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

