Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVRO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.17.

NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.19.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nevro by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

