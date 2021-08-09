ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post sales of $17.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.82 million and the lowest is $16.84 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $69.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $71.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $103.22 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $107.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $596.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

