Graham (GHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) is set to post its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.61 million, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87. Graham has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

