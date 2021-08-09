OppFi (OPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPFI opened at $8.49 on Monday. OppFi has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Get OppFi alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on OppFi in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.