ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sidoti currently has $121.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.99. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

