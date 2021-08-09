Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.03. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.