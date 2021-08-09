Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce sales of $12.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $45.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,737,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 138,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

