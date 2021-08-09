Datto (MSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Datto (NYSE:MSP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Datto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.20. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

