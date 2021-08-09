Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of WES opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

