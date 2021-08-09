China Yuchai International (CYD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CYD opened at $15.05 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $614.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

