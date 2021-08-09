FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Issued By DA Davidson

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tupperware Brands in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NYSE TUP opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

